I am reporting to the acting Prosecutor General of the country, Vanya Stefanova, in connection with everything that happened yesterday in the plenary hall on the occasion of the hearing of the Minister of Internal Affairs about Delyan Peevski's flights. This was announced to the media in parliament by the MP from the MRF, Kalin Stoyanov.

He added that from the hearing it became clear that checks had been carried out in the international PNR (Passenger Name Record) system, which he considers to be an abuse of personal data.

„The PNR system contains an enormous amount of information - both personal data and travel routes and payment methods. When it comes to payment methods, we believe that the tax authorities are competent“, said the MP.

He explained that the PNR system “cannot be used by anyone for whatever and whenever they see fit“.

“It is used primarily for investigating crimes related to terrorism“, he specified.

According to him, only the National Security Agency (DANS) has the right to access this system in Bulgaria.

That is, from now on, the Minister of the Interior, the Chairman of the National Security Agency (DANS) Stancho Stanchev, as well as the Director of the Directorate for the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons (GDBOP) Martin Zlatkov are responsible. They must explain who and on what legal basis ordered them to conduct inquiries in an international database that is used by many partner services, commented Kalin Stoyanov.

The MP threatened that partner services and institutions in Europe will also be notified about the case.

“We will notify partner services and other institutions in Europe, since there is a lot of information there, which they also collect, process, analyze and possibly use on a daily basis when it is necessary to investigate crimes related to terrorism“, said Kalin Stoyanov.