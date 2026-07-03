About 67,000 seniors and people with disabilities will continue to receive hot lunches next year

About 67,000 seniors living alone and people with disabilities will continue to receive free hot lunches in 2027. This was announced by the Minister of Labor and Social Policy Natalia Efremova during today's parliamentary control, quoted by the press center of the MLSP.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Policy has already provided additional resources for the measure under the "Food and Basic Material Assistance" Program until July 2027. Minister Efremova committed to providing hot lunches to be extended until the end of 2027, when the current programming period of the programs co-financed with EU funds expires.

Natalia Efremova added that from August 1, 2026, the rate for one portion of hot lunch will also be increased - from 1.86 euros to 2.10 euros. The increase will allow to compensate for inflation from the last indexation of the amount in July 2024 and thus maintain the quality of the food.

She informed the members of the parliament that the funds provided to municipalities for additional support to those supported with hot lunches to overcome social isolation and poverty in the long term will also increase. “Through it, consumers can be directed to social assistance, social services, health care and other forms of support“, said Natalia Efremova.

The Minister of Labor and Social Policy explained that The 224 municipalities that currently offer hot lunches are gradually signing their contracts for the extension of the measure. “By working together, we are doing much more so that our most vulnerable compatriots can feel the support and care of the state“, emphasized Minister Efremova and thanked the local authorities for the good cooperation.

“The “Hot Lunch“ program is one of the most highly rated measures under the “Food and Basic Material Assistance“ Program 2021 - 2027. For the second program period, it provides support to people with critically low incomes, elderly people living alone, people with disabilities and other representatives of the most vulnerable groups“, noted the Minister of Social Affairs.