When talking about a judge, a prosecutor, we cannot stop only at the question of whether a crime has been committed or not. The Constitution requires these persons to possess high moral qualities. What is the morality of a constitutional judge who has not declared his expenses on foreign trips? This was stated by the former Minister of the Interior and MP from “We continue the change“ Boyko Rashkov in the program “Since the day“ on BNT, quoted by novini.bg.

„Delyan Peevski has made 227 trips abroad. Leave these irritating arguments about personal life when trips have to be declared. These expenses must be declared so that the competent authority can assess whether there is something wrong, whether there is corruption or not“, he stressed.

„This man travels very often to Dubai. His wife and child are there. Suddenly the question arose of how he pays for his trips. At the time when I was Minister of the Interior, there was no need to conduct such an inspection as now“, Rashkov also said.

„The issue with Peevski concerns more "Progressive Bulgaria" at the moment. Even little is being done regarding Peevski. So a foreign country can impose sanctions on a person in another country, but we cannot use the information funds in our own country?“, pointed out the former interior minister.

According to him, in the case of the investigation of Minister Dermendzhiev, it is about building on information that his predecessor in office worked on.

Rashkov warned that there are officials in the Ministry of Interior who are either devotees of the DPS or GERB. They could cover up information, even destroy it.

Rashkov did not hide his reservations about the proposed chairman of the National Security Agency. According to him, Plamen Tonchev's son is connected to the illegal city in “Baba Alino“. “The illegal construction in “Baba Alino“ began at the time when Plamen Tonchev was chairman of the National Security Agency. Oleg Nevzorov was expelled from our country days after Tonchev left. Why is the Prime Minister doing this? The majority in the National Assembly makes decisions as it sees fit, without taking into account the opposition," he also stated.