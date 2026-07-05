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Fire at Gradina Camping Burns Down Three Bungalows

Fire at Gradina Camping Burns Down Three Bungalows

Firefighters Prevent Major Disaster Near Chervenka Beach, No Tourists Injured

Jul 5, 2026 03:18, renew at Jul 5, 2026 03:20 63

Fire at Gradina Camping Burns Down Three Bungalows - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

A major fire in the area of the Gradina Camping and the Chervenka area near Chernomorets put the Burgas Fire Department on alert on Saturday.

The fire engulfed and completely destroyed three buildings used as vacation properties. The incident was reported in the afternoon, and three specialized fire trucks were immediately sent to the scene, which managed to locate and extinguish the flames.

Damage and consequences

  • Evacuation: Two workers were promptly evacuated from the burning buildings.
  • Basic version: The flames originated near a kitchen area.


  • Bulgaria