Fire at Gradina Camping Burns Down Three Bungalows

A major fire in the area of the Gradina Camping and the Chervenka area near Chernomorets put the Burgas Fire Department on alert on Saturday.
The fire engulfed and completely destroyed three buildings used as vacation properties. The incident was reported in the afternoon, and three specialized fire trucks were immediately sent to the scene, which managed to locate and extinguish the flames.
Damage and consequences
- Evacuation: Two workers were promptly evacuated from the burning buildings.
- Basic version: The flames originated near a kitchen area.
-