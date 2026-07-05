Water blessing and tribute to the fallen officers on the professional holiday of the Ministry of Interior

The leadership of the Ministry of Interior (MoI) bowed and laid wreaths at the monument to the fallen police officers in the garden in front of the church “Saints Seven Hundred and Ten” in Sofia. The Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil performed the water blessing. The commemorative gesture was part of the celebration of the 147th anniversary of the founding of the ministry. To the sounds of the national anthem, a tribute was paid to the memory of the fallen employees of the Ministry of Interior who gave their lives in the performance of their duty.

The ceremony was attended by ministers, deputies, former ministers of interior and representatives of the diplomatic corps.

Earlier, the Ministry of Interior celebrated 147 years since its establishment with the laying of wreaths at the Monument to the Unknown Soldier and the blessing of flags.