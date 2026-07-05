Demerdzhiev: Ministry of Interior begins structural reform with closure of units

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) is beginning a structural reform, which includes closing units, eliminating duplicate functions and a comprehensive review of the organization of the department. This was stated to journalists by Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev.

According to him, the reform aims to increase efficiency in the system, optimize costs and relieve the professional staff of administrative burdens, with some of the measures already in the process of preparation.

Demerdzhiev announced that it is planned to close a unit under the political leadership of the ministry, which according to him represents a "huge unjustified expense" and leads to an accumulation of management positions without real operational efficiency. He added that over the years other "exotic" structural units, which will also be eliminated within the framework of the reform, as they lead to distortion of the system.

In his words, these accumulations have led to duplication of functions and inefficient use of resources, including personnel and financial. The Minister emphasized that in parallel with the immediate changes, a comprehensive strategy for the structure of the Ministry of Internal Affairs is being developed, which will meet modern challenges and operational needs.

In his words, this is a longer-term process that will go hand in hand with ongoing actions to optimize the system. The Interior Minister stated that the main priorities of the department remain the uncompromising fight against corruption, drug trafficking, smuggling, the grey sector and domestic crime, as well as strengthening work on road safety.

Demerdzhiev also emphasized the need for better coordination between the executive and legislative branches, pointing out that on Saturday, at the invitation of Prime Minister Rumen Radev, meetings were held to improve the synchronization between the institutions. According to him, some of the communication with the parliamentarians was difficult due to the dynamics of work in the individual ministries, but work is being done to restore it. The minister added that the goal is to achieve clearer information for the legislative branch about the work of the executive branch.

About Delyan Peevski's flights

The origin of the funds used to pay for the flights of the leader of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms Delyan Peevski is being checked, as well as whether their prices correspond to market levels. This was stated by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev to journalists.

According to him, the investigation aims to establish whether these are private funds or public resources, as well as whether there are violations, including in connection with the sanctions regime under the “Magnitsky“ law. Demerdzhiev pointed out that the inspections also cover a possible source of financing, with some of the questions related to circumstances surrounding Peevski's relatives. “The big question we are checking is where the funds that paid for these flights came from and how much they cost,“ said Peevski.

The minister also commented on allegations of discrepancies in data between different institutions, specifying that these are different registers and the way the information is reflected. According to him, in some cases, different markings and deletions of data are found, which is also the subject of an inspection.

Demerdzhiev rejected allegations of a problem in the coordination between the structures of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and indicated that work on the case continues on all lines.

Minister Demerdzhiev also commented on criticisms made by constitutional judge Desislava Atanasova, stating that the inspections continue and that all information will be clarified. “The connection is not broken anywhere. There are many more flights that coincide in dates and participants“, added Demerdzhiev. According to him, the most important thing is to check whether a crime has been committed.

Demerdzhiev said that the services are working on reports submitted and within the framework of the law, and all facts in the case are pending clarification.