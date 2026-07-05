Boyko Borisov: We consider the budget an absolute mistake

GERB leader Boyko Borisov sharply criticized the draft budget, stating that the financial framework deepens the problems with state finances and continues the accumulation of new debt.

He recalled that during GERB's last participation in power, the party submitted a budget that it itself did not fully support. “Remember that we proposed a budget that GERB itself did not approve. The budget was shifted quite far to the left, which is why we resigned“, Borisov said.

According to him, the election promises for more funds and spending have led to an even more difficult financial situation. “During the election campaign, there was a lot of talk that Bulgaria was not a poor country, but that there was just a lot of stealing. Today we see that the budget is much worse than even the bad budget that we proposed. The debt spiral continues“, said the GERB leader.

Borisov stressed that in his opinion a deficit of over 3% is unacceptable and insisted that the government revise the financial plan. “We consider the budget an absolute mistake. They have time to withdraw it, submit a new one, just like we did, and move forward“, he said.

The GERB chairman announced that his party would support a new budget only on condition that it is conservative and guarantees limiting the deficit. “I undertake that if they submit a conservative budget and solve the problem with the deficit, we will support it. And we will not attack them politically for where they made the cuts, as long as the deficit is within the law“, Borisov pointed out.

Comment on the presidential elections

On the topic of the upcoming presidential elections, Borisov did not reveal whether GERB already has a chosen candidate, but assured that a decision will be made in the fall. “I will tell you in September“, he replied to a question whether the party has already determined its candidate for head of state.

The GERB leader emphasized that the country's European orientation remains the most important thing for him and recalled the role of his party in key integration processes. “Thanks only to us, Bulgaria moved towards the eurozone“, Borisov said.

Foreign policy topics – EU, NATO and sanctions

Internationally, the GERB chairman commented on the complex geopolitical situation and relations between Europe and the United States. “The world is terribly broken“, said Borisov and warned that signals of cooling relations between Washington and its European allies cannot be ignored.

“When the United States says that Europe is not their priority partner, we are Europeans and this cannot but worry us“, he noted.

Regarding European decisions and sanctions policy, the GERB leader stressed that Bulgaria must defend its interests by actively working with European institutions and partners. “Every decision must have its own large lobby in the European Commission and the European Council“, said Borisov, emphasizing the need for the country to maintain its influence within the European Union and NATO.