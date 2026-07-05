The leader of the "Vazrazhdane" party: The Constitutional Court is a political body in which orders are executed

The Constitutional Court is not an independent body. It is a political body, regardless of what is written in the legislation, regardless of what the wise men of the Bulgarian political elite tell us. This was commented on by the chairman of the "Vazrazhdane" party, Kostadin Kostadinov, in the "Wake Up" program on NOVA.

According to him, political morality demands the resignation of Desislava Atanasova if data about her joint flights with political leaders are confirmed, adding that the institution itself is redundant and should be disbanded.

Regarding the information about joint flights of state figures, Kostadin Kostadinov pointed out that if this data is confirmed, both participants should be sanctioned. In his words, “what Desislava Atanasova is doing in her capacity as a constitutional judge is morally reprehensible” and political morality demands that she resign.

According to him, one does not get into the court based on legal merits, but people who follow orders enter there. The leader of “Vazrazhdane” stated that the institution delays some cases for years and processes others extremely quickly, which is why it “is increasingly acquiring the features of some peculiar hybrid between a political sanatorium and an organized crime group”.

As for whether a resignation would not strengthen the president's presence in the court, he commented that it does not matter to his party whether a GERB and MRF person will be removed in order to be appointed as Radev's representative. In his words, the Constitutional Court is redundant and simply needs to be disbanded so as not to spend taxpayers' money.

Regarding the election results, he noted that propaganda and the feeling that it is better to humble ourselves and conform prevailed in the last vote. According to him, the people are not always right and although his party respects the vote, “we are not obliged to respect it”.

In connection with the agreement with Ukraine, Kostadinov read official points according to which Bulgaria is committed to continuing cooperation in defense and expanding its support for the Ukrainian forces. According to him, our country undertakes commitments to provide individual and collective training, as well as to produce priority weapons and ammunition.

He pointed out that the document lacks clauses on the protection of the Black Sea by Ukraine towards Bulgaria. According to him, “there is no mention of a Bulgarian national minority in Ukraine” and the state does not provide education in the Bulgarian language.

Regarding the economic situation, Kostadinov commented that inflation in goods from the small consumer basket is over 50%. According to him, bread, which in December last year was 2 leva, has now become 2.60, and this increase in price is due to the euro and the same process has occurred in Croatia and Greece.

Regarding the case of illegal construction in Sofia, Kostadinov raised the alarm that in the “Vrbnitsa” area there are over 150 illegal sites, and some of them operate quite peacefully. According to him, the municipal administration employee who discovered these violations was subsequently subjected to harassment. According to him, the same corruption model that was imposed by GERB and DPS is being followed in the Sofia Municipality.