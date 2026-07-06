Heavy traffic to our southern neighbors, calm mountains and on-duty teams on the roads

The roads in the country are mostly dry, the conditions for tourism in the mountains are excellent before noon, and heavy traffic is observed mainly along the Bulgarian-Turkish border at the exit.

Over the past 24 hours, firefighters have brought dozens of fires under control, and dozens of accidents in the country have injured over 30 people.

Road conditions and repairs

According to RIA data, the republican road network is passable, and the pavements are mostly dry.

Restrictions : Temporary traffic changes are being introduced in the Kyustendil region for the week from today. On the „Trakia“ (km 350 towards Burgas) traffic is in one lane due to an accident.

: Temporary traffic changes are being introduced in the Kyustendil region for the week from today. On the „Trakia“ (km 350 towards Burgas) traffic is in one lane due to an accident. Trucks: Traffic on the Danube Bridge near Ruse has now been fully restored in both lanes after repairs.

Conditions for mountain tourism

According to the Mountain Rescue Service, the conditions for tourism in the mountains in the morning hours are very good.

Weather : Sunny with moderate wind before noon.

: Sunny with moderate wind before noon. Warning: Cumulus clouds will develop around and after noon. Short-term precipitation and thunderstorms are expected in places. The maximum temperature at 2000 meters will be around 11-12 degrees.

Traffic along the borders

The Main Directorate of the "Border Police" reports normal traffic at most points, with increased exits.

Turkey : Traffic is heavy at the exit for cars and trucks at the "Kapitan Andreevo" border checkpoint.

: Traffic is heavy at the exit for cars and trucks at the "Kapitan Andreevo" border checkpoint. Greece, Romania, Serbia and RSM: The crossing is calm and without major delays at 6:00-7:00. At the Ruse border checkpoint, traffic is normal on both lanes of the bridge.

Source: API, MVR), Main Directorate of the Border Police, NIMH