Yotova opens the International Conference "Days of Mathematics in Sofia"

On July 6, Monday, at 9:30 a.m., President Iliana Yotova will open the International Conference "Days of Mathematics in Sofia."

The forum, which is under the patronage of the head of state, will be held between July 6 and 10 and will bring together more than 200 scientists from over 30 countries.

The organizers of the event are the Institute of Mathematics and Informatics at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, together with the Faculty of Mathematics and Informatics of Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski" and the Union of Mathematicians in Bulgaria.

The event will be held in the hall "Prof. Marin Drinov“ in the central building of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.