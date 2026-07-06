The main question regarding Delyan Peevski's flights is where the money for this came from. Who he flew with is a personal topic. But we don't know anything about his business. We have the right to ask this and whether these funds are not from a public resource, because the data leads to the hypothesis that everything leads to that. This was said by Nikolay Staykov, a journalist from the platform “Off the Air”, in the studio of “Hello, Bulgaria”.

“The data we have links Peevski to “Bulgartabac”, and we don't know who the real owner was. Many people say that this is a forgotten story – the factories have not been operating for about 10 years. But this should not be the case, because there is still an unpaid loan to the Bulgarian Development Bank for tens of millions, he added.

“The flights are 213 for the period 2015 - 2022. In practice, Peevski spent an entire year in Dubai, not in parliament”, the journalist added.

“What happened to “Bulgartabac”? In 2011, it was sold to a company with an unknown owner in a scandalous procedure. No one answered the question of who it was sold to. At that time, the opposition – BSP, said that they were forbidden by the leadership to talk about “Bulgartabac”. That is, there is a supra-party scheme for silence, and this did not turn into a scandal. Peevski's relationship with “Bulgartabac” was never proven, although many traces led there. But no one ever answered who the real owner was and why he was given a loan of 140 million from the only state bank in violation. BDB has no right to lend to companies with unknown owners”, Staykov also said.

Staykov also commented on the case with Desislava Atanasova's passport. He pointed out that it happened that “we are dealing with politicians who have a culture of hiding their documentary traces”. He added that it is still not clear whether the case with Atanasova is exactly like that or not, “but I would not be surprised by the trick with the use of passports and manipulation of data”. Therefore, he called for all the information to be presented.