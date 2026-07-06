A driver was detained after offering a bribe of 500 euros to two Trakia police officers

A 36-year-old driver was detained on the “Trakia“ highway after offering a bribe to police officers to avoid a breathalyzer test.

The incident occurred at around 7:30 a.m. on July 4 in the area of the 325th kilometer of the highway in the direction of Burgas. During a routine check, officers of the Karnobat District Office stopped a car with a Kyustendil registration, driven by a man from Samokov.

According to police data, the driver refused to be tested with a breathalyzer. Shortly afterwards, he took out a wad of banknotes and offered the uniformed officers 500 euros per person, or a total of 1,000 euros, in order to avoid being tested and to continue on his way unhindered.

The man was immediately detained for up to 24 hours. An investigation has been opened into the case, and the work of law enforcement agencies is ongoing.