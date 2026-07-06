The Bulgarian National Police reported PNR - gate to Interpol, Europol and all European institutions

The Bulgarian National Police reported to all relevant European institutions, Europol and Interpol for an unprecedented leak and large-scale misuse of personal data of EU citizens and third countries through the so-called “PNR-gate”. This was reported by the press center of the formation.

The signals are about a blatant misuse of PNR (Passenger Name Record) data of over 100,000 people, citizens of various countries, and unlawful use of data extracted from the National Unit for Receiving and Processing Passenger Reservation Data in the Republic of Bulgaria by the Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev in agreement with the I.F. the Chairman of the State Agency for National Security (SANS) Stancho Stanchev and the Director of the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (GDBOP) at the Ministry of Interior Martin Zlatkov and their subsequent disclosure and distribution in the public and media space with political purposes and without any connection to any criminal prosecution.

In parallel, the embassies of all countries whose citizens are potentially affected have been notified, as well as their respective personal data protection authorities and the national structures that operate the PNR system, as well as European NGOs that work on the topics of protecting democracy, civil rights and personal data protection.

The alerts refer to the violation of three European directives and the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights and the GDPR Regulation.

The petitioners have attached detailed information and evidence for each of the violations.

The rapid actions to identify abuses and urgent sanctions to curb such breaches must meet of this scandalous gate, which compromises the international security system, undermines Bulgaria's reputation as a loyal partner and creates the risk of thousands of civil lawsuits for gross violation of civil rights.