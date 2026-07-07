Budget 2026 enters parliament: The relevant committee begins discussing the plan-account

The Parliamentary Committee on Budget and Finance begins consideration of the draft budget for 2026. The draft, prepared and submitted by the Council of Ministers, will be discussed together with the budgets of the State Social Insurance (SSI) and the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF). The members of parliament have a limited number of meetings to adopt the framework at first reading, consider the proposals for changes between the two readings and vote on the final law. The goal is for the country's financial plan to be finally adopted and take effect by August 1, 2026.
Main macroeconomic indicators in the Draft Budget 2026
- Budget deficit: It is set in the amount of 5.7% of gross domestic product (GDP), which is equivalent to around 7.2 billion euros.
- New government debt: It is planned to take on new debt, with which the country's total debt will reach €37.7 billion (31.1% of GDP).
- Minimum Wage: The project envisages the minimum wage to become 620 euros.
Revenue-boosting measures and social security changes
The government is proposing several key reforms to reduce the deficit and fill the treasury:
- Maximum Social Security Income: Raises to 2300 euro.
- Osiguritelni Pragove: Planira se hanging on minimal Prague for specific economic activities and professions.
- Вдигане на такси и акцизи: Предвижда се 30 percent increase in value on the vinetkit, just like the excise tax on cigarettes.