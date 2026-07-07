Last news in Fakti
Новини
Bulgaria »
Payment of updated pensions begins: What we need to know

Payment of updated pensions begins: What we need to know

The National Social Security Institute (NSI) has started transferring the higher amounts under the "Swiss rule - see the payment schedule and the new amounts

Jul 7, 2026 06:43 46

Payment of updated pensions begins: What we need to know - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

The payment of updated pensions for July 2026 officially begins on July 7 (Tuesday). All elderly people with paid labor pensions until the end of 2025 now receive with 7.8% higher amounts. The increase is done automatically according to the so-called “Swiss rule“.

Funding Schedule

  • By bank transfer: The amounts are available in the pensioners' accounts as of July 7.
  • Through post offices: Payment is made according to an approved schedule by July 7 to July 20 inclusive.

New pension rates effective from July

The update covers over 2,038,400 Bulgarian pensioners. According to the estimates of the National Social Insurance Institute, the average pension increases nominally by 9% and will reach about €543.

End of “Covid supplements“ for new pensioners

An important change affects people who are yet to receive pensions after July 1, 2026. When calculating the new wages, the amount of 30.68 euros (known as the “covid supplement“) will not be included. However, it remains integrated and recalculated in the pensions of people who have retired by the end of 2025.


Bulgaria