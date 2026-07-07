A special operation of the Ministry of Interior is underway in Gabrovo, gendarmerie and checkpoints are on site

A special operation of the Ministry of Interior in Gabrovo, gendarmerie and checkpoints are on site, Nova TV reports. This is happening a day after the mayor of the city Tanya Hristova requested help in the fight against crime through an open letter to Prime Minister Rumen Radev.

In it, she says that the problem in Gabrovo is not rooted in the lack of laws, but in their insufficiently effective implementation. "Practice shows that the local police do not carry out the necessary preventive activities and timely reaction against domestic crime with all the severity of the law. This creates a sense of impunity, undermines citizens' trust in the state's ability to guarantee their security, puts public order at risk and creates a sense of untouchability among violators," Hristova wrote in the letter.

In the letter, she also points out the need for specific and urgent legislative changes, "which would provide mayors with real mechanisms for participation, coordination and control in the planning and implementation of public order measures on the territory of the municipalities."