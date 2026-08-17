Tihomir Bezlov: The sadistic murder of Georgi Kuzev stirred up the quagmire

The extremely sadistic murder of Georgi Kuzev in Plovdiv stirred up the quagmire, but many questions remain. This was told to the Bulgarian National Radio by Tihomir Bezlov, a senior analyst at the Center for the Study of Democracy.

"This topic about the organization "Blood and Honor" and neo-Nazi symbolism came after this sadistic murder by minors in Plovdiv and this stirred up the quagmire, because it turned out that there were two people on the Youth Hill who were connected to this neo-Nazi structure. This has raised new questions, but we still have no answers to others," he commented and pointed to the "Ku-Klus-Klan 2013" mentioned in an interview by Judge Petko Minev, but it has not become clear whether this is the name of an organization or the name of a closed group on the Internet.

"Another problem is that the other participants in the murder are not mentioned and are deliberately avoided at the press conferences given by the police and the prosecutor's office," the analyst added.

Bezlov recalled that over the years there have been periodic gatherings of the organization "Blood and Honor" in Bulgaria: "In 2003 there was something like a national gathering in Pazardzhik, registered by the Ministry of Interior. After that, it was repeated periodically over the years. The big peak was during the refugee wave of 2013-2014, when they attempted to register as a political formation. Then there was a lull and again in 2023 they were checked. Apparently they avoid having visible activity and some serious incident has to happen for the services and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to remember them".

According to him, the topic of neo-Nazism and propaganda emerged at the moment when the connection of the crimes with the Russian ideologue nicknamed Tesak and with the "Bulgarian amplifier Alen, who was very popular in the media" was seen. "The government and the opposition reacted traditionally. They accused each other of who were fascists and who were communists. It is usually believed that in such clear situations, especially like this horrific murder, there should be an equal effort to avoid politicizing the topic. We remember during the refugee wave of 2013 how the topic was politicized again, there were patrols, etc.,", the analyst commented.

"This brutal murder created a very serious precedent and, I hope, it will not be forgotten soon," Bezlov also pointed out.