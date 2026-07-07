Ivan Hinovski: There are conditions for renegotiating the contract with Botash

The freezing of the contract with „Botash” is a joyful fact. All payments that were accumulating as debt are being frozen. However, it is not clear whether they will remain due in the future or will not be paid at all. This was commented on the program „Crossroads” by Ivan Hinovski, Chairman of the Board of the Bulgarian Energy and Mining Forum.

„At that time, there were foreign policy reasons for the contract to be concluded. The conditions were force majeure - there were clear signals from foreign intelligence that attacks on „Turkish Stream” were being prepared. This is the leading element. A suspension of transit via „Turkish Stream” was also expected, even if it was in operation. That is, the only connection for Central Europe and Ukraine remained through the Turkish gas transmission system”, said Hinovski.

However, he believes that the deadline and transit fees were not advantageous for us.

„Currently, there are conditions for renegotiation. The question is what will this cost Bulgaria”, said Hinovski.

„What is Bulgaria betting against this? Is it the construction of new high-voltage lines, which I doubt will be beneficial for Bulgaria”, he also commented. This means the penetration of cheap electricity in our country and could threaten our internal competitiveness.

With the freezing of the contract, Bulgaria only pays for capacity if we have to use it. And during the renegotiation, attention should be paid to the alternatives, what Turkey needs and set an example with water.