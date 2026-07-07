Prof. Pirgova: It is hardly that easy to demand the resignation of a constitutional judge

The government, through Minister Demerdzhiev, says that Peevski is no longer untouchable. This was stated in the program “The Day Live” on NOVA NEWS by the political scientist Prof. Maria Pirgova, who commented on the data submitted by the Minister of the Interior on the flights of Delyan Peevski and Desislava Atanasova.

Prof. Pirgova pointed out that the Ministry of the Interior is quite active in relation to the mayors of the Democratic Party of Bulgaria. “Delyan Peevski is under attack from the authorities, because at some point he must prove the correspondence between income, declarations and flights”, she pointed out and added: “Peevski has a big problem with proving his lifestyle. Here, Ms. Atanasova is also on fire for not declaring her trips abroad.

According to her, Ivan Demerdzhiev is not obliged to say where he got this information from. Prof. Pirgova also commented that it is hardly that easy to demand the resignation of a constitutional judge. “In this case, Demerdzhiev does not only affect the Constitutional Court, he primarily affects GERB and the GERB parliamentary group”, the political scientist added.

Regarding the freezing of the contract with “Botas”, the political scientist stated that the good relations between Bulgaria and Turkey are a fact, and these are neither random agreements nor were they achieved suddenly. “Radev was expected to come to power, meet with Erdogan and this contract to develop”, she also commented.