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MPs elect new DAR chairman and change election rules in SANS

MPs elect new DAR chairman and change election rules in SANS

Parliament takes up key personnel and structural changes in state security agencies

Jul 8, 2026 06:43 61

MPs elect new DAR chairman and change election rules in SANS - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

Today's plenary day in the National Assembly will be marked by important votes in the “Security“ sector.

MPs will elect the new chairman of the State Agency "Intelligence" (DAR). The procedure is part of the planned changes in the leadership of the special services.

In parallel, the agenda of the National Representatives also includes a vote on the new rules by which the next head of the State Agency "National Security" will be elected (DANS).

The debates in the hall are expected to focus on the criteria for professionalism and political neutrality of the candidates, with the aim of ensuring greater transparency in filling leadership positions in Bulgarian intelligence and counterintelligence.


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