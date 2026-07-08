The Education Committee discusses the 2026 budget.

The 2026 education budget is being considered in detail by the relevant parliamentary committee.

The MPs will discuss the distribution of financial resources and the parameters set for maintaining the school network, higher education and scientific activity in the country.

A key focus in the discussions is expected to be the means to maintain teacher salaries above the average for the country, as well as the financing of new modernization programs for the educational base and digitalization.

Unions and education experts are closely following the meeting, as the large-scale reforms set for implementation in the coming months depend on the final parameters in the budget framework.