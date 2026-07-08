Sofia Municipality reports on waste collection in Izgrev, Slatina and Poduyane

The management of Sofia Municipality is organizing an extraordinary briefing, at which it will present an up-to-date report on cleaning and waste collection activities.

Today, the focus will be on three of the key Sofia districts - – "Izgrev", "Slatina" and "Poduyane", where in recent months citizens have reported delays in schedules.

In addition to an assessment of the work done and the sanctions imposed on waste collection companies, the municipal authorities will also announce new, optimized waste management plans in these areas.

The measures include increased control over collection schedules, regular street cleaning and faster response to signals from citizens for overfilled containers.