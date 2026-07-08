Roads in the country are calm, traffic is heavy along the border with Turkey

Road conditions in the country and RIA measures

Road surfaces in most of the country are dry, and traffic in the early morning hours is proceeding without serious delays. The API reminds drivers of several key restrictions:

Cycling competition in Kostenets municipality: Today, July 8, between 4:00 p.m. and 4:40 p.m., traffic will be restricted on the third-class road III-8222 Kostenets – Pchelin due to the holding of the State Cycling Championship.

Today, July 8, between 4:00 p.m. and 4:40 p.m., traffic will be restricted on the third-class road III-8222 Kostenets – Pchelin due to the holding of the State Cycling Championship. Repairs on the “Trakia“ Motorway: In the lane in the direction of Sofia (from the 132nd to the 135th km) traffic is carried out in stages in only one lane due to asphalt repairs. In the “Topli Dol“ section, traffic is divided into two lanes for each direction.

In the lane in the direction of Sofia (from the 132nd to the 135th km) traffic is carried out in stages in only one lane due to asphalt repairs. In the “Topli Dol“ section, traffic is divided into two lanes for each direction. Repairs on the „Hemus“ motorway: In the Varna region, in the section between the „Airport“ motorway junction and the Ignatievo overpass (towards Sofia), passage is restricted and traffic is being redirected two-way into the Varna lane.

Traffic on the borders

According to current data from the „Border Police“ The situation at the border checkpoints is as follows:

Republic of Turkey: Heavy traffic is observed at the "Kapitan Andreevo" border checkpoint at the exit for cars and trucks.

Heavy traffic is observed at the "Kapitan Andreevo" border checkpoint at the exit for cars and trucks. Republic of Romania: Traffic on the Danube Bridge near Ruse – Giurgiu is operating normally on both lanes after the repair is completed.

Traffic on the Danube Bridge near Ruse – Giurgiu is operating normally on both lanes after the repair is completed. Greece, Serbia and North Macedonia: Traffic is normal and all checkpoints are being crossed without unusual delays.

Conditions for tourism in the mountains

Settle the conditions for Planinski turism sa dobri, but NIMH warning for ryazka promyana na vremeto in the next hour:

Before the ritual: The time is yet to come and it is time to pass.

The time is yet to come and it is time to pass. Trace rites: Ochakva se bharzo development on dome-dzhdovna cloudiness. In many places there are short trains, temporarily intense logs from the thunderstorms and the northwestern region is strong. The maximum temperature is 1200 meters, which means it will reach about 21°C.

Ochakva se bharzo development on dome-dzhdovna cloudiness. In many places there are short trains, temporarily intense logs from the thunderstorms and the northwestern region is strong. The maximum temperature is 1200 meters, which means it will reach about 21°C. PSS) съобщова, че през изминалото денонощие няма складирани факти с турси. Savior svetvat, come and let the adventure come before the poor hour.

Summary for fires and disasters

In the last hour, the situation in the country remains relatively calm, but you are on duty at the „Patna police“ и очкината контролират пътната мрежа: