Krum Zarkov: The deficit must be overcome, but not at the expense of the working people, but of capital

„This budget is an emergency - it aims to fix the situation as it is and as the new government sees it. The real budget conversation that we need as a society and a state will take place in the fall. We have our demands there.“. This was stated to journalists in Stara Zagora by the chairman of the BSP National Assembly, who visited the city for a meeting with members and supporters of the party.

First of all, the leader of the left pointed out that for the socialists it is important that the deficit is not overcome at the expense of the working people, but that it be overcome at the expense of capital. “Secondly, it is time to take real steps to decentralize power. Local authorities cannot be constantly put in a situation of queuing up in front of the office of the Minister of Finance for favors, whoever he may be. Thirdly, we should not be afraid to finally face the necessary and inevitable - a comprehensive reform of our tax and social security system.“. commented Zarkov. According to him, we are looking for where to get money from and the government has started cutting expenses, but they have understood that this is not so simple. He emphasized that one does not look, however, where the incomes of the big rich are. “There is no country in the civilized world in which, as in our country, the more you earn, the less you contribute. In the developed countries we aspire to, it is exactly the opposite.“, the socialist also said.

Krum Zarkov emphasized that the flat tax protects people with the highest incomes, condemns those with the lowest to misery, and the middle class bears the brunt. “There must be justice. Its repeal does not mean increasing taxes for everyone, but only for the rich and the super-rich, maintaining the tax rate for people with middle incomes and reducing them for the most vulnerable groups. Why does a huge part of the taxes collected come from small businesses, the backbone of our economy, and not from dividends and those with offshore companies?“, asked the BSP chairman.

Zarkov also explained that the socialists in the region are following the case of “Maritsi“. According to him, it is impressive that during an election campaign everyone goes from Radnevo to Stara Zagora and promises miracles of courage, and then it happens as usual. “Now the disbandment of BEH raises many questions. For the BSP, the most important thing is the well-being of the people employed in the mines, and what they mean for the entire region“, concluded Krum Zarkov.