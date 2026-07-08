"Bulgargaz" reports a loss of 267.2 million leva for 2025.

"Bulgargaz" ended 2025 with losses of 267.2 million leva, reports BNT. The company reports fewer losses compared to 2024, when they amounted to 315.8 million leva, noted news.bg.

Last year, "Bulgargaz" used 23% of the capacity under the contract with the Turkish company "Botaş". The unused capacity has created additional costs for the company in the amount of 250.4 million leva.

In addition, the company reports costs due to unused capacity at the Greek terminal in "Alexandroupolis" of 34.7 million leva. Irregular payments by "Toplofikatsiya Sofia" have also contributed to the total loss of the gas company by nearly 50 million leva.

In 2025, "Bulgargaz" received seven cargoes of liquefied natural gas - 3 through the terminal in Alexandroupolis and 4 through Turkey. Our country receives the most natural gas from Azerbaijan. The company's profit from the sale of natural gas is 60 million leva.

In 2025, the state-owned gas company bought 1.51% more gas than in 2024, but sold 1.42% less. District heating companies are the company's largest customers. Sofia District Heating is also the largest debtor. Its liabilities exceed 1.28 billion leva.