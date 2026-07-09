The Minister of Defense: We are not giving up on the investment in the gunpowder plant, negotiations with Rheinmetall are pending

We are not giving up on the investment in the gunpowder plant. Negotiations are pending between the Ministry of Economy and “Rheinmetall“, said the Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov on the air of “Face to Face“ on bTV, quoted by BTA He added that in order to build a plant, financial resources are needed, and they have to come from somewhere. There are no funds that can be set aside now, maybe next year there will be, Stoyanov added.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry Alexander Pulev said yesterday that there is no contract, no framework agreement, but only agreements with the German company “Rheinmetall“. This priority investment is not a real project, but more of a marketing and there is no financing, Pulev added.

Regarding the EU sanctions against Russia, Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said that Bulgaria has reservations about the 21st package of sanctions of the European Union against Russia, and does not impose a veto on them. They are regarding the inclusion of certain individuals in the sanctions regime, Stoyanov explained.

BTA recalls that on July 3, Prime Minister Rumen Radev said that he would impose reservations about the 21st package of sanctions of the European Union against Russia. The Prime Minister answered a question from Yordan Ivanov from “Democratic Bulgaria” whether he is ready to block the next European sanctions package. “As for whether I am ready to impose reservations on the 21st package – not that I am ready, I will do it. Simple and clear. Because I protect and uphold the Bulgarian national interest”, said Rumen Radev.

The Bulgarian position regarding Ukraine is clear – Prime Minister Rumen Radev indicated that he supports any assistance to Ukraine, but our country has exhausted its capabilities, the Minister of Defense also said.