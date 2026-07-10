Last news in Fakti
Новини
Bulgaria »
Title: They brought under control the large fire near the village of Nedelkova Grashtitsa, ignited by an agricultural ma

Title: They brought under control the large fire near the village of Nedelkova Grashtitsa, ignited by an agricultural ma

Subtitle: Firefighters and local residents saved the houses in the area, despite the strong gusts of wind

Jul 10, 2026 04:47 53

Title: They brought under control the large fire near the village of Nedelkova Grashtitsa, ignited by an agricultural ma - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

The large-scale fire that broke out in the evening near the Kyustendil village of Nedelkova Grashtitsa, Nevestino municipality, has been extinguished. Thanks to the quick and coordinated intervention of firefighters, forest officials and dozens of local volunteers, the disaster has been completely brought under control. No one was injured and no residential buildings were affected in the settlement.

According to official information from the Nevestino Municipality, the fire was started by baler after hitting a stone. The element has quickly grown, covering dozens of acres of dry grass and low vegetation. An additional complication for the teams on the ground was created by the strong wind, which spread the flames, but the situation is now under full control. On-duty teams remain on site to monitor for possible new outbreaks.


Bulgaria