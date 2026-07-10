Serious accident near Maglizh closes the Sub-Balkan road, one dead and one injured

A serious road accident claimed a human life and completely blocked traffic on the Sub-Balkan Road (I-6 road) in the section between Kazanlak and Gurkovo. The accident occurred last night at around 10:00 PM in the area of the town of Maglizh.

Risky maneuver leads to fatal impact

According to initial data from investigators, the accident was caused by a serious collision between a cargo truck and a passenger car. The main version of the tragedy at the moment is that the driver of the car took a risky maneuver. According to the information gathered, he attempted to make a U-turn directly onto the Podbalkanski road, whereupon the vehicle was swept away by the moving heavy truck.

Victims and injured

The impact was extremely strong, with the driver of the car dying on the spot. A woman was also traveling in the car, who was seriously injured. An emergency team transported her to a hospital with multiple injuries.