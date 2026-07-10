Admission to the eighth grade: Until today, seventh graders can submit applications for the first ranking

Until today, seventh graders can submit applications for participation in the first ranking for admission to the eighth grade. This is done only electronically. There are three ways to enroll, btvnovinite.bg listed.

The first - the parents and the child enter the system of the Ministry of Education, where each student has their own profile, and fill out the desired classes.

The second way is to go to the child's school and, together with a teacher, fill out the application. The third way is in the so-called. a nest school, where teachers fill out the application, and the parent signs that they agree.

The Regional Department of Education in Sofia reminds that the ranking takes into account first the wish indicated by the student in position number 1.

There is no limit to the number of wishes entered. The advice to students with a lower score is to fill out more classes so as not to be left out of the ranking.

This year, the classes are more than last year, and the graduating class is smaller.

The results of the first ranking will be announced by July 14.