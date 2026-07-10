The government has banned banquets with official money

The reduction in budget expenditures will not stop with the salary budget. The administration must stop planning and spending official money for festive, entertainment and sports events for employees, says the draft 2026 budget, which is currently undergoing first reading in parliamentary committees.

This text also cuts into the expectations of civil servants for Christmas and New Year celebrations and other events of a non-official nature. There is no public information on what expenses are allocated under this line, which is why it is difficult to assess whether this is just a populist text, or whether it will have any effect.

The budget does not forget another practice of various institutions – to hold workshops, meetings, seminars, trainings, etc. in sanatoriums and resorts, hotels and conference halls. From now on, such events will be held only in the administrative buildings and premises of the respective administration. Exceptions will be allowed for international events, events with external funding and trainings organized by public educational institutions. Interdepartmental and internal workshops, coordination and other meetings of employees will be held only online.

The restrictions come into effect immediately after the adoption and promulgation of the budget, "Sega" reported.

Each budget also sets ceilings on the funds for representational expenses of mayors and municipal councils. However, there will be no reduction in them - as in 2025, mayors will be entitled to representational expenses of up to 3% of the total budget for the maintenance of the municipal administration, and municipal councils - up to 1.5%.