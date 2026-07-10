"Vazrazhdane": Our MPs were not allowed to attend a meeting of the Committee for Control over the Services

Deputies of "Vazrazhdane" were not allowed to attend yesterday's meeting of the Committee for Control over the Services, at which a hearing was held on the activities of the KUB corporation and Ukrainian citizen Oleg Nevzorov. This was stated by the party's MP Kosta Stoyanov in a statement from the parliamentary rostrum at the beginning of today's session of the National Assembly.

Yesterday, together with the Chairman of "Vazrazhdane" Kostadin Kostadinov, we were rudely denied access to the closed meeting of the Committee for Control over the Security Services. Since the procedure required a vote on whether MPs who are not members of the committee could attend the closed session, this was proposed for a vote and all MPs from "Progressive Bulgaria", GERB-SDF, MRF, "Democratic Bulgaria" and "We Continue the Change" voted together against, said Kosta Stoyanov.

The committee includes a representative of "Vazrazhdane" - Ivelin Parvanov, the parliament's website states.

Today I am coming to this rostrum not simply to express yet another political position of "Vazrazhdane", but to raise an extremely serious question that affects trust in the Bulgarian state. The way in which institutions function, and above all whether the law in Bulgaria applies equally to everyone, or there are people and interests that remain outside its scope, Stoyanov also said. In his words, this issue is not political, nor party. This is a matter of statehood, the MP added.

When institutions start deciding who has the right to know the truth and who does not, when they start restricting access to information not according to the law, but according to political expediency, then we are no longer talking about a democratic state. We are talking about a state in which the truth is selected, and control over power becomes an inconvenience, Kosta Stoyanov also said.