The Ministry of Interior has submitted the report promised by the Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev, regarding Delyan Peevski's flights to the National Assembly. It contains the full list of individuals and connections collected by the Directorate for the Prevention of Corruption and Corruption in the case of the MRF leader's private flights.

This was reported by nova.bg.

The document was sent to the Speaker of the National Assembly in connection with requests from MPs to familiarize themselves with the available data regarding the verification of individuals sanctioned under the global "Magnitsky" law. A printout from an international system is attached to the report, which shows the reservation and flight data from the beginning of 2023 to June 2026 of a person for whom there have been reports of checks being carried out.

Demerdzhiev: MPs will soon receive the list prepared by the Directorate for the Investigation of the Criminal Investigation Department in the case of Peevski's flights

We recall that yesterday, MP Hamid Hamid requested assistance from the Speaker of Parliament Mihaela Dotsova to obtain documents related to the information provided about Peevski's flights.

Hamid stated that during his hearing in the plenary hall, Demerdzhiev had undertaken to provide all the documents on which his claims were based, but this had not been done.

According to him, some of the information presented by the minister had already been questioned by official data received from the Turkish authorities.

„We requested the documents to which the minister referred, but up to this point we have not received anything. We are concerned that in the meantime action is being taken regarding these documents“, said Hamid from the parliamentary rostrum.

Later, Minister Demerdzhiev replied that the full list that the GDBOP has reached will be presented to the Bulgarian MPs very soon.

“This way, each of you will be able to assess who these people are, what their connections are with Peevski, is there anything unhealthy in these connections, whether some of the people in question have participated in public procurement procedures, whether others are known to us from the “Corporal Bank” case, also called “Corporal Bank” affair, etc. The list will be accessible, so everyone will be able to draw their own conclusions“, said Demerdzhiev.