The Council of Ministers adopted a decision to approve additional requirements to the Program Plan for Capabilities of the air bases “Vrazhdebna“ in Sofia and “Bezmer“ near Yambol, turning them into strategic centers for receiving and logistical support for NATO allied forces. The project aims at urgent modernization and construction of a new defense infrastructure that meets the high modern standards of the Alliance for air basing on the Eastern Flank.

The investments will be implemented entirely through NATO Security Investment Program (NSIP), with the government emphasizing that no additional funds will be required from the state budget of Bulgaria.

Backstory: Why exactly „Hostile“?

The urgent need to modernize Sofia Airport has become apparent in recent months. In Bulgaria only the runway of the civil airport in the capital has the technical capacity to serve large military transport aircraft and tanker aircraft of the US and its allies.

Due to the lack of appropriate specialized infrastructure in the military unit, the American machines had to use the civilian runways, and their personnel were accommodated in the neighboring Vrazhdebna airbase. The new project will eliminate these logistical deficits, allowing for the rapid deployment, refueling and maintenance of heavy military aviation directly at the airbase.

Power position: Security without costs for the taxpayer

The Council of Ministers argued its decision as a key step to strengthen national security. The government states:

Zero Budget Risk : The NSIP program fully covers the construction of runways, aprons and communication systems.

Operational Compatibility : Coordination between the Bulgarian Air Force (BAF) and allied formations in collective defense missions is increased.

Strategic readiness: The bases in Sofia and Yambol will be able to immediately take on rapid response forces in the event of an escalation in the region.

Political reactions: Between Euro-Atlantic consensus and criticism

The decision on the cabinet was made the central theme for the political forces in the People's Assembly, outlines the traditional division between the NATO-Russia republic.

Euro-Atlantic multiplicity 's greetings to the act have closed, but the fight is long. You are a leader in the pro-European parties from Iztaknakh, whose sigurnostta on Bulgaria is directly related to the capacity of the Alliance and the response to the Iztochniya flank, and modernization with external financing is a huge plus for the country.

Pro-Russian and nationalist oppositionreacted sharply. Representatives of the leftist and nationalist factions criticized the decision, defining it as "quiet militarization" on the capital and converted to a civilian flight on Sofia as a potential military target in the event of a global conflict.

Expert comment: Urgent logistical need

Military experts and analyzers on the basis of assessing the project are critically important for the actual selection of capabilities for the country.

Specialists will remember what happened before the „Bezmer“ veche premina prez serious modernization for about 30 million euros and the reception of transport aircraft from the type C-5 Galaxy and C-17 Globemaster, „Hostile“ e remained logistically neglected. Spored ekspertite, izgrazhdeto na moderni military stops and hangaris to Sofia, more goods, civilian traffic on flights, and more opportunities for the exchange of troops and equipment km Exactly the rank on NATO in a crisis situation.