127 fires were extinguished in the past 24 hours, one person was injured

127 fires were extinguished in the country in the past 24 hours, in which one person was injured, announced the General Directorate of "Fire Safety and Population Protection" at the Ministry of Interior. The victim is a 64-year-old man who received first-degree burns in a fire in Isperih.

The fire brigade teams responded to 173 reports of accidents between 00:00 and 24:00 on July 10, 2026.

23 fires occurred with direct material damage, of which four - in residential buildings, four - in auxiliary buildings, etc.

104 fires occurred without material damage.

40 rescue and assistance operations were carried out, of which seven were in vehicle accidents.

Six false calls were also registered.