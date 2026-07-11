Krasimir Georgiev: Road anarchy has been created in Bulgaria

Road anarchy has been created in Bulgaria due to the actions and inactions of the state and its institutions. He stated this on the air of "This Saturday" on bTV Krasimir Georgiev from the Association for the Qualification of Motorists in Bulgaria after another serious accident with a truck on the "Trakia" highway.

According to him, an investigation should be conducted into who proposed and approved the regulatory requirements that allow the use of such bumpers on the roads, since in a number of accidents they fail to prevent heavy goods vehicles from passing in oncoming traffic.

Georgiev described as a positive sign the fact that for the first time a state institution has sought assistance from the non-governmental sector on the topic of road safety.

„There are more experts in the non-governmental sector than in some state institutions. "In my opinion, this is worthy," he commented.

According to him, a comprehensive reform of the road safety system is necessary, and the first step should be a change in the preparation and control of future drivers' training.

“By law, control is carried out by many institutions, but in practice there is currently no real control“, Georgiev pointed out.

He criticized the “Automobile Administration“, stating that the digitalization of the system should lead to real change, and not preserve existing problems.

Georgiev warned that if urgent measures are not taken, serious accidents on the roads will continue.

“We know how safety can be improved, but someone needs to hear us and take action together with the state“, he added.