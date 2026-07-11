Radan Kanev is the new chairman of "Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria"

The new leader of DSB is Radan Kanev. He was elected with 302 votes out of 530.

A National Assembly of “Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria“ (DSB) is being held at the National Palace of Culture. The delegates elect a chairman, national leadership and governing bodies, as well as determine the guidelines for the development of the party during the next term.

Candidates for the leadership post were MEP and former chairman of DSB Radan Kanev, MP and current deputy chairman of DSB Yordan Ivanov and Vasko Vassilev, founder of the "Dialogue" club and among the founders of the party.

The three presented their programs and visions for the development of the party, which are published on the DSB website.

The party faces a number of challenges, including the presidential elections in the fall, as well as local elections planned for next year. The main goal of the formation is to become more visible. The possibility of DSB merging with "Democratic Bulgaria" is also being discussed.

"When we are governed by openly left-wing populists, and GERB systematically subject themselves to self-humiliation, seeking indulgence from the ruling party, an unprecedented window opens for the democrats in the country. To do this, I believe that DSB must open a new page in its history," said the candidate for chairman Yordan Ivanov.

His rival in the race for chairmanship Radan Kanev was categorical that there is no rival at the intra-party level: "There is a competition, I would say a friendly competition. I have presented my ideas to the party, I will present them in my speech today, but we will talk after the election."

Before the democratic community, the current leader of DSB Atanas Atanasov announced that his current mandate will be his last at the head of the party. Before the National Assembly of DSB, he called on the democratic forces to maintain their unity before the presidential elections in 2026. Atanasov defended the decisions to create “Democratic Bulgaria“ and the subsequent coalition with “We Continue the Change“, emphasizing that the unification was necessary for the democratic formations to be a real governing alternative.

“Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria“ was founded on May 30, 2004 in the “Bulgaria“ hall in Sofia, with former Prime Minister Ivan Kostov elected as chairman, the formation's website says. The current chairman of DSB, Atanas Atanasov, has been at the helm of the party since 2017, having previously been deputy chairman of DSB for several years. He is also a long-time chairman of the Sofia organization of the party.