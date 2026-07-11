A 26-year-old man from Pernik was found dead in the area of a dead-end road next to the “Ivan Vazov“ overpass in the city, the Regional Directorate (RD) of the Ministry of Interior told BTA.

The initial examination, carried out in the presence of a forensic doctor, found no signs of violence. The body has been transported for an autopsy.

The RD of the Ministry of Interior explained that the signal was filed yesterday, and according to initial data it is assumed that the man fell from a height. Investigators are working on all versions, and the circumstances surrounding the incident are still being clarified.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the case.

According to information from relatives and acquaintances, the deceased was a supporter of the football club “Miner“. During today's first control of the team, fans and friends unfurled a banner with the inscription: “Farewell, Biska“.