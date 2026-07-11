Ivo Hristov: Salaries in state-owned companies must be reduced

Salaries in state-owned companies must be adjusted downwards. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov in the program “Speak Now“ on BNT.

According to him, in some places there are unrealistically high salaries.

“They are shaped by vicious methodologies adopted in the past, often taking the average salary as a basis“, Hristov pointed out.

He stated that in some companies such as “Kozloduy NPP“ or “Air Traffic Control“ it is normal for salaries to be high in view of the high responsibilities. Asked about the salary of 14,000 euros at the National Palace of Culture, the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that it is a “secure salary“ that will be reduced.

Evtim Miloshev with scandalous revelations about the National Palace of Culture: The company is at a loss of 50 million euros, but its director receives a salary of 14,000 euros

Regarding the future of the files commission, Ivo Hristov said that the current regime for access to the files will be maintained. In the meantime, the files will be digitized so that everyone can, after a correction in the law, read whatever they want, he specified.

For “Botas“ Hristov said that the contract was concluded under force majeure circumstances to supply gas to Bulgaria, which saved the country from an energy crisis.

It could have been very profitable, but the “assembly” they did not burden him with the appropriate amounts of gas, such as the capacity of the pipe, now there is an opportunity for the contract to become profitable, he believes.

“The right often creates a mess, and then gloats when we try to fix this mess“, said Hristov.

Regarding the position on the 21st package of sanctions against Russia, Ivo Hristov stated that the government, in particular the Prime Minister, “imposed punctual sanctions on three points“, which were respected.

“For the first time, Bulgaria is calibrating European policy, and on a very sensitive topic, since introducing a religious moment into conditions of armed conflict can have unpredictable consequences“, commented the Deputy Prime Minister.

Asked if he fears protests in connection with the 2026 budget, Hristov asked: “And what are the grounds for protests?“. We saw rather marginal protests, but even they failed to articulate exactly what they came out for“.

“We have an interest in limiting the deficit and we will do it“, assured Hristov.