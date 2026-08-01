Divers search for man who fell from jet ski into Dospat Dam

A large-scale rescue operation is underway in the waters of the “Dospat“ dam, where teams of divers, firefighters and police are searching for the body of 38-year-old man.

According to initial data from the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Pazardzhik, the incident occurred on the evening of July 31, when the tourist was operating a jet ski in one of the bays of the reservoir in the Sarnitsa region, fell from it and never surfaced again. The signal was promptly submitted to the Regional Directorate in Velingrad, and teams from Sarnitsa and the local fire department were immediately mobilized.

From the early hours of August 1, a specialized scuba diving team from the “Specialized Operational Activities“ sector of the Regional Directorate “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ – Plovdiv also joined the operation. According to the official police spokesman Miroslav Stoyanov, the body of the man, who is from a village in the Kyustendil region, has not yet been found, and the search of the deep mountain reservoir will continue intensively tomorrow.