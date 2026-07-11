Daniel Parushev: We must bring back the machine vote

In case of a discrepancy between the machine protocol and the receipts, the result from the machine should be accepted as valid. This was stated in the program "Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov" by the MP from "Progressive Bulgaria" Daniel Parushev, who defended the idea of returning 100% machine voting and stated that the goal is "to reduce the number of invalid ballots to zero" and to restore confidence in the electoral process.

On the topic of the investment by the German company "Rheinmetall", Parushev stated that "there are not enough funds, since the necessary 400 million euros were not provided for in the budget. "Bulgaria must build absolutely everything, and at the same time the revenues will be 50/50," he said. According to him, the country is currently the "losing party," so a detailed analysis and possible renegotiation of the terms are pending.

Parushev also commented on the excessive deficit procedure against Bulgaria, stating that the necessary measures will be prepared by October 15. "It is not positive that such an excessive deficit will occur at all," he admitted, but assured that solutions will be proposed to limit it when preparing the 2027 budget. According to him, the reported deficit of 5.7% is the result of accumulated financial problems in recent years.