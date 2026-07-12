Summer traffic and enhanced measures: Trucks are limited on highways, mountains offer excellent conditions for tourism

The road situation in the country on Sunday morning on July 12, 2026 remains dynamic, but under control, with key restrictions introduced to facilitate the increasing summer traffic. The Road Infrastructure Agency (API) is taking enhanced measures aimed at preventing traffic jams and incidents. In the mountains, the conditions for tourism are favorable, and the fire safety services and the Ministry of Interior are reporting on the situation after a series of incidents in recent days.

API measures and road conditions

To increase safety and facilitate the movement of citizens returning from the holidays, the RIA is introducing a temporary ban on the movement of heavy trucks over 12 tons. Today, July 12, the restriction will be in effect from 15:00 to 23:00 on the "Trakia" highway in both directions, as well as on the "Struma" highway and the first-class road I-1 through the Kresna Gorge (towards Sofia). As an alternative route for heavy truck drivers to Burgas, the Sub-Balkan Road is recommended.

In addition, the Agency reminds drivers to use the interactive map on the website of the RIA and the National Toll Administration, which monitors the traffic on the routes in real time. It is appealed to strictly observe the distance and avoid risky maneuvers or movement in the emergency lanes. In the territory of the Burgas region, on the road I-9 in the section Zvezdets – Brashlyan, today from 09:00 to 19:00 the speed is limited to 50 km/h due to organized bungee jumping from the bridge over the Veleka River.

Intense traffic on the borders

According to the Main Directorate of the “Border Police“ at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the summer season causes intense traffic at a number of checkpoints in the country. Traffic is heavy at the exit for passenger cars on the borders with Serbia (BCP “Kalotina“) and Romania. On the Danube Bridge near Ruse, crossing is carried out normally in both lanes after the completion of repair work. A serious flow of vehicles is also expected on the border with Greece at the “Kulata“ and “Makaza“ checkpoints due to mass travel to the beaches in our southern neighbor. Traffic on the Bulgarian-Turkish border remains within the usual seasonally higher levels of traffic at the “Kapitan Andreevo“ border checkpoint.

Summary of fires and accidents

In the last few hours, the Ministry of Interior and the teams of “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ have responded to several accidents. Increased control is in force on the roads after a series of serious truck accidents, including the critical situation on the “Trakia“ motorway near Karnobat, where traffic has already been fully restored to normal after a heavy impact.

In Southwestern Bulgaria, firefighters and volunteers remain on alert after the localization of the fire near the Sandanski village of Levunovo, which earlier caused smoke around the “Struma“ motorway. The Ministry of Interior and municipal governments remind that high summer temperatures and dry weather create an extremely high risk of rapid spread of field and forest fires, which is why lighting an open fire is absolutely prohibited.

Conditions for tourism in the mountains

The Mountain Rescue Service (MSS) of the Bulgarian Red Cross reports good conditions for mountain tourism throughout the country. Morning temperatures in the mountains range between 9 and 15 degrees, and the weather is mostly clear, sunny and with moderate to strong winds from the west-northwest on the high ridges. At an altitude of 1200 meters, maximum temperatures will reach around 22°, and at 2000 meters – around 16°.

The Mountain Rescue Service advises tourists to prepare with sunscreen, hats and enough water, as the sun in the higher parts is extremely strong. Mountain rescuers report active days – a search operation in the area of Vurhovrah peak has been successfully completed, where a missing tourist was found in good condition, and another group of rescuers provided timely assistance to an injured person in the area of the “Botev“ shelter.