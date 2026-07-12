The National Guard Unit celebrates 147 years since the establishment of the Bulgarian Guard with a ceremonial changing of the guard of honor in front of the building of the presidential institution, Vesti.bg reports.

The ceremony will begin at 12:00 and is organized by the Ministry of Defense. It is among the most attractive military events in our country and traditionally attracts dozens of citizens and tourists who have the opportunity to closely observe the precise formation performances of the guardsmen - one of the most recognizable symbols of Bulgarian statehood.

Traffic restrictions

Due to the holding of the ceremony, the Sofia Municipality is introducing a temporary organization of traffic in the area.

From 11:00 to 12:30, parking and standing of cars on “Tsar Osvoboditel“ Blvd. will be prohibited in the section between the National Archaeological Institute with Museum at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences and the Bulgarian National Bank building. The restriction does not apply to vehicles servicing the event.

From 11:30 to 12:30, traffic on “Lege“ St. will also be stopped and “Atanas Burov“ Square, with the exception of vehicles involved in the organization of the ceremony.

The beginning of the Bulgarian Guard

The date July 12th has a special significance in the history of the Bulgarian Army. On this day in 1879, the First Sofia Horse Company welcomed the newly elected Prince Alexander I Battenberg on Bulgarian soil and accompanied him as an honorary escort. This was the first official performance of guard service in newly liberated Bulgaria.

A few weeks later - by decree of August 30, 1879 - the formation was declared the Prince's Own Convoy, marking the beginning of the tradition of the Bulgarian Guard.

Symbol of Bulgarian Statehood

Today's National Guard Unit is the legal successor to the personal guard of Prince Alexander I. It was established by decree of the Council of Ministers in 2001 as a representative military formation of the Bulgarian Army and is directly subordinate to the Minister of Defense.

In addition to participating in official state ceremonies, welcoming foreign heads of state and military rituals, the National Guard Unit also performs an important representative function. The distinctive uniforms, inspired by those of the guardsmen from the late 19th century, and the strict training make the formation one of the most recognizable symbols of Bulgarian statehood and military traditions.

Even today, the guardsmen continue to be an integral part of the most significant state holidays and official ceremonies, preserving a tradition with nearly a century and a half of history.