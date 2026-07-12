Air ambulances carried out 5 life-saving missions in less than 48 hours

Air ambulances have carried out five successful missions in less than 48 hours, the Center for Emergency Medical Assistance by Air announced on its Facebook page.

On Saturday, the on-duty aeromedical team at the operational base in Sofia carried out two primary missions for an injured tourist in the mountains and in a serious accident.

The first mission was carried out in the area of Haramiyat Peak, Rila Lakes, after a signal to the Coordination Center of the CSMPV from the Mountain Rescue Service for an injured woman.

The patient was transported by air by the on-duty aeromedical team to the University Hospital “St. Anna“ - Sofia, where she was transferred for further treatment.

The second mission was carried out after a signal received at the end of the day at the CC about the serious incident in the Dupnitsa region with five injured.

The aeromedical team consisting of Dr. Vera Manolova, nurse Radoslava Angelova and pilots Capt. Spiridon Hristov and Capt. Velin Andreev reached the scene of the incident near the village of Dyakovo.

At the scene, the medics intubated an 18-year-old girl with severe head injury and polytrauma, after which the patient was transported by air to the University Hospital “St. Anna“ – Sofia to provide highly specialized medical care.

Three more successful missions were carried out on Friday by the teams of the operational bases in Sliven and Sofia.

From Sandanski to Sofia

The Central Hospital of the Central Hospital for the Prevention and Control of Diseases received a request for air transport of a 13-year-old boy in serious condition, hospitalized in the “Southwest” Hospital – Sandanski. After stabilizing the patient and coordinating between the medical institutions, the boy was transported by air to the helipad of the “St. Catherine” University Hospital – Sofia and transported by ambulance to the “N. I. SBAL of Children's Diseases – Prof. Ivan Mitev” University Hospital – Sofia for specialized treatment.

From Stara Zagora to Sofia

The aeromedical team from the operational base in Sliven was activated to transport a 14-year-old girl in serious condition after a traffic accident, admitted to the University Hospital “Prof. Dr. Stoyan Kirkovich“ - Stara Zagora.

From the “Trakia“ highway to Burgas

During the flight to Stara Zagora, a signal was received for a serious traffic accident on the “Trakia“ highway in the Karnobat region with several injured. The team was immediately redirected to the scene of the incident, and a second medical helicopter was activated from the operational base in Sofia to take over the mission to Stara Zagora.

After medical triage, the team arrived first on the "Trakia" motorway, airlifted a man with polytrauma to the University Hospital - Burgas, and the second helicopter successfully transported the 14-year-old girl from Stara Zagora to the University Hospital "N. I. Pirogov" - Sofia for highly specialized treatment.

Every mission is proof that good coordination, professionalism and quick response save human lives.