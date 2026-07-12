The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) should approach the upcoming presidential elections wisely and seek a joint candidacy with President Rumen Radev's formation. This was stated in the program “In Focus“ Borislav Gutsanov.

“Between us, the current president, Mrs. Yotova, and Mr. Radev as “Progressive Bulgaria“ there must be actions that will elevate the undisputed candidate for president. I hope that there will be such an option“, he said.

Gutsanov also stated that he supports the course of the head of state and the new administration. “The policy that Mr. Radev is leading is a continuation of what he did as president. It will not surprise you that I support this policy, especially when it comes to foreign policy“, he pointed out.

Among the highlights in the conversation also included the investigation of the illegal city near Varna. According to Gutsanov, if it is proven that a money laundering scheme is behind the case, it should become clear whose money it is and who protected it. “The cover-up was certainly at an extremely high level. In addition to the services, the Varna administration is more to blame if it allowed such construction”, Gutsanov commented.

The former social minister also commented on the state of the left after its removal from parliament. “I am convinced that the BSP will again become an influential political entity and I will do everything in my power to make this happen“, Gutsanov said. He again criticized the current party leadership, stating that after the election loss, the resignation should have been accepted immediately, because the lists were not arranged correctly in the last elections.