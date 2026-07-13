The Court of Auditors has notified the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Bulgaria (KONPI) of four cases of conflict of interest. Among them is the former head of the National Palace of Cult

The National Audit Office is sending for review to the Commission for the Confiscation of Illegally Acquired Assets (KONPI) four cases in which a conflict of interest was found and the decisions on which entered into force in June 2026, after being confirmed by the Supreme Administrative Court, reports FOCUS.

This concerns the recently dismissed executive director of "NDK-Congress Center Sofia" Andriyana Tatarova, the member of the Management Board of the State Enterprise "National Production Center" (DP "NPC") Dinko Yanev, for the executive director of the Multi-profile Hospital for Active Treatment (MBAL) in Montana, Dr. Todor Todorov, and for Galin Kanev, director of the Natural Sciences and Mathematics High School in Dobrich.

The decision of the National Audit Office is to refer the National Audit Office to conduct an inspection to establish whether there is a correspondence between the income and the acquired property of Tatarova, Yanev, Todorov and Kanev. It is based on the Law on the Confiscation of Illegally Acquired Property (ZONPI, Art. 108, para. 5).

The establishment of a conflict of interest with an act that has entered into force is grounds for dismissal from office, unless the Constitution, the Statute of the European System of Central Banks and the European Central Bank or a special law provides otherwise (Art. 124, para. 1 of the Law on the Court of Auditors).

Andriyana Tatarova, Executive Director of "NDK-Congress Center Sofia" EAD

On June 30, 2025, the Anti-Corruption Commission decided that a conflict of interest exists in relation to Andriyana Tatarova, Executive Director of "NDK-Congress Center Sofia" EAD, after proceedings were initiated based on a report filed with the CPC.

In her capacity as executive director in 2024, she made a sole decision and concluded a contract with a company represented by her son, under which she provided Hall No. 2 of the National Palace of Culture for the preparation, realization and filming of a performance. In addition, until 05.02.2024, she was a member of the Board of Directors of the joint-stock company represented by her son and at the same time one of the beneficial owners (individuals) holding shares. Until the same date, Tatarova was also on the Board of Directors of the private company, owning nearly 30% of the capital. She appears as the beneficial owner of the company until November 2024.

Due to the established conflict of interest, the CPC imposed a fine of 5,000 leva on Tatarova and ruled that the amount of 476.40 leva, which represents the net daily remuneration received by her on the date on which she concluded the contract, should be forfeited to the state. Thus, the total amount of the financial sanction is 5,476.60 leva.

The decision was appealed by Tatarova, but was confirmed by the Administrative Court in Sofia in December 2025 and by the Supreme Administrative Court on 24.06.2026.

The next step, which has already been taken by the Court of Audit, is to refer Tatarova to the appointing authority – the Minister of Culture, as well as the National Council for the Prevention of Corruption, to take the appropriate actions within their competence.

Todor Todorov, Executive Director of "Dr. Stamen Iliev" Hospital AD, Montana

On August 25, 2025, the then Commission for Combating Corruption, part of the activities of which were transferred to the National Audit Office with a change in the law in February 2026, initiated proceedings for conflict of interest based on a report against Todor Todorov in his capacity as Executive Director and representing "Dr. Stamen Iliev" Hospital AD in the city of Montana. It has been established that Dr. Todorov was elected Executive Director, and his wife is the head of a department in the same health facility, which should be controlled by the director. In addition, Todorov signed protocols for additional material incentives (DMS) in the private interest of the person related to him and his wife.

In connection with the established violations, the CPC has adopted a decision to impose a financial penalty on Dr. Todorov in the total amount of 13,394 leva.

Dr. Todorov's appeals against the CPC's decision were partially upheld and rejected in one part by the Administrative Court in Montana and the Supreme Administrative Court, whereby the CPC's decision that entered into force in the part with an established conflict of interest is grounds for referral to the CPC for a competence check.

Dinko Yanev, member of the Management Board of the State Enterprise "National Production Center" (SE "NPC")

On July 1, 2024, the CPC adopted a decision to establish a conflict of interest and incompatibility with the position held for Dinko Yanev, member of the Management Board of the SE "NPC", after proceedings were initiated based on a report. The conflict of interest is expressed in the fact that Dinko Yanev, together with the other members of the Management Board – Galya Tsvetanova and Galya Chalamova, for whom a conflict of interest was also established, as the court decisions for them entered into force earlier and were also given to the CPC, voted for themselves to be paid additional material incentives (DMS) from the budget of the SE "NPC". In addition, Galya Tsvetanova and Dinko Yanev, in their capacity as members of the DP "NPC", participated in the vote and determined that they themselves be paid the DMS as directors - respectively of the Specialized Division "Experimental Station for Grain, Technical and Fodder Crops" and the Specialized Division "Experimental Station for Tobacco and Agriculture". Galya Tsvetanova, in her capacity as director of the State Enterprise NPC, has concluded 2 civil contracts with herself, determined her remuneration under them and accepted the performance of the activities assigned to her by herself.

The established incompatibility with the position held by Dinko Yanev is due to the fact that he was a partner in an OOD, in violation of the Organizational Regulations of the Agricultural Academy.

Galya Tsvetanova was fined a total of 26,947.86 leva, Dinko Yanev was fined 9,472 leva, and Galya Chalamova - 7,272.73 leva.

The decision of the CPC for all three was fully confirmed by the Sofia Administrative Court and the Supreme Administrative Court.

Galin Kanev, director of the Natural Sciences and Mathematics High School in the city Dobrich

On 16.07.2024, the Anti-Corruption Commission adopted a decision establishing a conflict of interest in relation to Galin Kanev. In his capacity as director of the Natural Sciences and Mathematics High School in the city of Dobrich, he appointed his wife to the position of senior mathematics teacher for an indefinite period, concluding an employment contract with her, and subsequently additional agreements to it. Kanev was fined 5,000 leva and the state was ordered to forfeit his net daily remuneration for the date on which the violation was committed, in the amount of 132.56 leva.

Upon Kanev's appeal against the decision of the Anti-Corruption Commission, the Administrative Court in the city of Dobrich declared the Commission's decision null and void as having been issued by an incompetent body, citing the fact that a new composition of the Commission was not elected, in accordance with the provisions of the Anti-Corruption Act of 2023, and that it continues to operate with its old composition.

However, upon the cassation appeal filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission, the Supreme Administrative Court found that the grounds for nullity of the decision issued by the Anti-Corruption Commission to establish a conflict of interest adopted by the first instance court were not present, overturned the decision of the Dobrich Administrative Court and dismissed Kanev's appeal against the decision of the Anti-Corruption Commission, with which same is fully confirmed and enters into force.