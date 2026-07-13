Bulgarian students won five medals at the International Physics Olympiad in Colombia

Bulgarian students won five medals at the 56th International Physics Olympiad, which was held in Bucaramanga, Colombia.

The competition was tough – 370 participants from 87 countries participated. The Olympiad was held in two rounds, with the first round having students compete on an experimental task, and the second round – on three theoretical.

Silver medals were won by Svetoslav Arabov (10th grade, MG „Dr. Petar Beron“ – Varna), Yordan Petkov (10th grade, American College in Sofia), Aleksandar Nikolov (12th grade, PCMG) and Miroslav Draganov (10th grade, PPMG „Acad. Nikola Obreshkov“ – Burgas). Bronze medal was won by Petar Popov (12th grade, PMG „Yane Sandanski“ – Gotse Delchev).

The leaders of the national team are Prof. Dr. Miroslav Abrashev and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Neno Todorov from the Faculty of Physics of Sofia University „St. Kliment Ohridski“.

The International Physics Olympiad IPhO is the most prestigious international physics competition for students. It has been held since 1967, and Bulgaria is among the founding countries and has participated in all its editions so far.