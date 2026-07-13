Kalin Stoyanov: Demerdzhiev is putting pressure on prosecutors, having the archives of Pepi Euroto and the "Notary"

On Thursday (09.07.2026), what I stated regarding the unauthorized access and subsequent unauthorized use of information from the PNR system, which stores, processes and analyzes reservation data of passengers transported by air, was once again confirmed.

At a media briefing, the Minister of the Interior publicly stated that he would provide a full list of passengers who traveled with the MRF leader, as well as information about the connections between them.

On Friday, Ivan Demerdzhiev provided MPs with another false report on operational and search activities carried out by the Directorate for the Investigation of Crimes and Anti-Corruption.

This is what former Interior Minister and now MP Kalin Stoyanov claims in his post on the social network Facebook. Here is more from his post:



The information in it is completely at odds with what he read during the hearing in parliament on 02.07.2026. After the documents were received by the National Assembly, they were immediately refuted with facts. For example, the report claims that on a certain date Delyan Peevski traveled to a certain destination, while in reality on the same and the following date he was in the National Assembly building and even gave a briefing to the media. In addition, some of the citizens who allegedly traveled with Delyan Peevski publicly denied this information, even stating that they did not know him.

It is indisputable that within a week a new report was prepared in the General Directorate of Civil Aviation, probably with the same number as the previous one, but with different content. The important thing, however, is that both reports do not correspond to the truth.

From the above, we can make a reasonable assumption, as Tsvetan Tsvetanov likes to express it, that Ivan Demerdzhiev is illegally using the PNR system and, contrary to all international and national regulations, is disclosing contact details, making public suggestions and causing reputational damage with a single goal - political self-sacrifice.

In connection with the above and after I became acquainted with the free writings on several sheets of paper, which shamefully for the General Directorate of Civil Aviation call an official report, today I am filing a report to the I.F. Prosecutor General of the Republic of Bulgaria with a request to conduct an inspection by the competent structures to collect sufficient data for the commission of a crime by the Minister of Interior, the Director of the Directorate for the Prevention of Crime and The reason for this is that colleague Hamid was presented with a report from the Directorate of Internal Affairs dated 09.07.2026, which means that there is another report that Demerdzhiev read from the rostrum of the National Assembly. I assume that the same one may have been destroyed or altered, which I raised the alarm about a few days ago.

As a person associated with the Ministry of Internal Affairs for 25 years, in the report I will detail the many irregularities in the “documents” provided by Demerdzhiev.

In addition, at the media briefing, Demerdzhiev stated that he no longer bothered to read my reports. Therefore, I asked the question of who and on what basis provides him with my signals, which he is obviously well acquainted with.

In parallel, I will ask whether Ivan Demerdzhiev has been invited to the prosecutor's office to provide information on the allegations I have made.

Here I will open a parenthesis. If the prosecutor's office acted according to the principles by which Demerdzhiev and his subordinate ODMVR-Kardzhali work (at least for now), he should have already been “taken for questioning in order to verify the circumstances“.

I assume that Demerdzhiev is putting pressure on the prosecutors to whom my signals against him have been distributed, explaining to them how he will dismiss them from office when he becomes prosecutor general. In this way, in violation of all rules, he has already become familiar with the content of the signals and is probably ordering them how they should be processed so that the files are closed. By the way, he is also demanding that the case against him be dismissed.

According to the information that has reached me, the Minister of the Interior has the archives of Pepi Euroto, which were handed over to him by people close to him, as well as the information kept by Martin Bozanov - the "Notary", provided to him by Nikolay Filipov - the "Customs Officer" from the city of Burgas.

It was through the information he had from the archives of the two brokers in the judicial system - Pepi Euroto and the "Notary", that Ivan Demerdzhiev put pressure on prosecutors and insisted on their taking certain actions.