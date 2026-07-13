Minister Ilin Dimitrov: We will show Japanese tour operators the Bulgaria that their tourists are looking for

The Minister of Tourism Dr. Ilin Dimitrov and the Ambassador of Japan to Bulgaria H.E. Chikahisa Sumi discussed organizing a visit by Japanese tour operators to Bulgaria. The goal is for representatives of the tourism business to get acquainted on site with the opportunities for cultural, wine, SPA and festival tourism and to include more Bulgarian offers in their programs. “Japan is an interesting market. The best way to reach Japanese tourists is to show Bulgaria to tour operators that they trust“, said Minister Dimitrov. He emphasized that the Ministry of Tourism is ready to join the efforts of institutions and business in preparing such a visit.

Ambassador Sumi expressed readiness to assist in establishing contacts with Japanese tour operators. According to him, 8 thousand Japanese citizens traveled to Bulgaria in the past 2025. “We wish more Japanese tourists to come here and get to know beautiful Bulgaria“, he pointed out.

The ambassador noted that the Japanese come to our country mainly for cultural tourism and show a strong interest in Bulgarian traditions. Particularly attractive to them are the events related to roses, including the Rose Festival in Karlovo and the Rose Festival in Kazanlak, as well as Bulgarian yogurt. Also of interest are the Rila Monastery, the firework traditions, the sites under the protection of UNESCO, Bulgarian wine and mineral springs.

The two also discussed the inclusion of Japanese universities in the prepared international network of higher education institutions and vocational high schools with programs in tourism. The initiative envisages the exchange of students and teachers, joint educational and management programs, and the sharing of practical experience.