The Pleven District Court postponed another hearing in the case of the accident in which 12-year-old Siyana died and her grandfather was seriously injured. The reason is that the complex expert report appointed for the case has not yet been prepared, Nova TV reports.

The hearing was held today, July 13, and was the eleventh in the case against G.B.A., accused of the serious traffic accident.

The private prosecutors and their lawyer did not appear in the courtroom. Earlier in the day, their defense attorney notified the court in a written request that their absence was related to the fact that the key expert opinion in the case was not yet ready and, in his opinion, holding the hearing at this stage was pointless.

However, the court indicated that the lack of an expert opinion was not sufficient grounds for a party to fail to appear in the case. The magistrates emphasized that the absence of the private prosecutors and their attorney had prevented the performance of procedural actions and the collection of evidence.

Therefore, the court obliged the parties who did not appear to present evidence of valid reasons for their absence no later than the next court hearing.

The new date for the hearing of the case is scheduled for September 11, 2026 at 10:00 a.m., when the conclusion of the appointed comprehensive expert opinion is also expected to be ready.