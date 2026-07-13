Belgrade returns Stoyan Mavrodiev to Sofia tomorrow – July 14

The former director of the Bulgarian Development Bank, Stoyan Mavrodiev, is expected to be extradited from Serbia tomorrow, the Bulgarian National Radio reports.

He is accused of granting an unsecured loan to a company associated with businessman Rumen Gaitanski, nicknamed Valka.

Mavrodiev was detained in Serbia upon landing on a flight from Dubai and spent nearly two months in Serbian custody.

According to his lawyer Emanuil Yordanov, Mavrodiev has voluntarily agreed to be returned to the country in order to assist the investigative authorities in the case, in which Gaitanski and the lawyer of the company that received the unsecured loan are also accused.

Most likely, after his arrival in Bulgaria, Stoyan Mavrodiev will be taken to the custody of the National Investigation Service to be charged and personally.

According to the extradition procedure, if he is detained in custody by a prosecutor's order, he must be brought before the Sofia City Court within 72 hours, which will decide what measure of detention to impose on him.